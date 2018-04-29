NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a man has been killed in a one-car crash in North Stonington.

Twenty-one-year-old Stephon Hedge of Mystic died of injuries sustained in the crash shortly before midnight Saturday.

Police say Hodge exited Route 184 in a Chevy Silverado and struck a tree on an embankment.

He was transported to Westerly Hospital where he died. A 17-year-old passenger was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. The crash is under investigation.