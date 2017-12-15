OXFORD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities confirm that one person has died in a house fire in Massachusetts.

The state Fire Marshal’s office said Friday that the body of an adult was recovered from the home in Oxford.

Fire officials say a resident returned home at about 8 p.m. Thursday to find the house on fire and reported that one person may still be inside.

Firefighters searched for the other person but had to evacuate when the situation became too dangerous.

The victim’s name was not released and the cause remains under investigation.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with an injury not believed to be serious.

In an unrelated incident, seven people were displaced from their Somerville home by a fire on Friday morning. No injuries were reported.