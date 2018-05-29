GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — One person has died in a house fire in North Carolina.
News outlets reported the fire was reported around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in Gaston County.
Gaston County Emergency Medical Services confirmed one person had died in the fire. That person’s name has not been released.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Gaston County police are investigating.
