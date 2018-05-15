TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead following an overnight fire in northeast Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the blaze was called in at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday at a one-story, wooden-framed house.

Topeka Fire Department Shift Commander Dan Macke says that first-arriving crews reported the house was fully involved in flames. The fire appeared to have done the most damage on its back side.

The victim, who wasn’t immediately identified, was found inside the residence

Macke says ammunition was stored inside the residence. The home also had a lot of clutter inside.

Fire crews stayed at the scene several hours after the blaze.

Topeka fire investigators were called to determine the cause of the fire.

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com