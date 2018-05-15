TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead following an overnight fire in northeast Topeka.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the blaze was called in at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday at a one-story, wooden-framed house.
Topeka Fire Department Shift Commander Dan Macke says that first-arriving crews reported the house was fully involved in flames. The fire appeared to have done the most damage on its back side.
The victim, who wasn’t immediately identified, was found inside the residence
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Indonesia’s ‘sick’ new suicide bombers: parents with their children VIEW
- Watchdog: EPA's Pruitt demanded 24/7 armed security on Day 1
Macke says ammunition was stored inside the residence. The home also had a lot of clutter inside.
Fire crews stayed at the scene several hours after the blaze.
Topeka fire investigators were called to determine the cause of the fire.
___
Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com