WICKENBURG, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg that involves a car and a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the accident occurred about noon Thursday.
Authorities say one person is dead and at least two others injured in the crash
The name and age of the person killed hasn’t been released yet.
DPS officials say the cause of the crash isn’t immediately clear.
Wickenburg is located about 65 miles northwest of Phoenix.