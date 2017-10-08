Share story

By
The Associated Press

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A house fire in northern Colorado has claimed the life of a woman.

The name of the victim in the Sunday morning fire in Fort Collins was not immediately released.

The Coloradoan reports (http://noconow.co/2g30TKs ) that Poudre Fire Authority firefighters arrived shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday at the home, where they found the back of the home fully engulfed in fire.

Firefighters found a woman who had broken the window in a second-floor bedroom but was unable to escape.

Officials say she was the only person in the home at the time of the fire.

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.

