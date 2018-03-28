JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a person is dead after a fire at an apartment complex in Florida.
The Florida Times-Union reports that firefighters were called to the Avesta Grande Pointe apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department spokesman Tom Francis says smoke was visible from a ground-floor apartment. Firefighters forced entry and found a dead woman as the fire was brought under control.
A statement from Avesta says their staff is saddened by the death one of their residents, adding that no one else was injured in the fire.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
Officials say the state fire marshal and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire and death.
___
Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com