JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a person is dead after a fire at an apartment complex in Florida.

The Florida Times-Union reports that firefighters were called to the Avesta Grande Pointe apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department spokesman Tom Francis says smoke was visible from a ground-floor apartment. Firefighters forced entry and found a dead woman as the fire was brought under control.

A statement from Avesta says their staff is saddened by the death one of their residents, adding that no one else was injured in the fire.

Officials say the state fire marshal and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire and death.

