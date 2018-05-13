SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and five others injured in a two-car crash in Saratoga Springs.
City police say the accident occurred early Sunday and the cause remains under investigation.
But witnesses told police that the driver of a sedan was making a turn when the vehicle collided with an SUV.
A 29-year-old woman in the sedan was killed. Her name hasn’t been released yet.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormon church: Intruder causes damage in St. George Temple.
- How bungling has kept Puerto Ricans powerless VIEW
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- What the royal bride-to-be means to black Londoners
- In Cuba, the great American tourism boom goes bust
Saratoga Springs police say six people were in the sedan and three in the SUV at the time of the crash.
Their ages ranged from child to senior citizen.
Police say five people were taken to hospitals for treatment of undisclosed injuries.