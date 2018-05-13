SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and five others injured in a two-car crash in Saratoga Springs.

City police say the accident occurred early Sunday and the cause remains under investigation.

But witnesses told police that the driver of a sedan was making a turn when the vehicle collided with an SUV.

A 29-year-old woman in the sedan was killed. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

Saratoga Springs police say six people were in the sedan and three in the SUV at the time of the crash.

Their ages ranged from child to senior citizen.

Police say five people were taken to hospitals for treatment of undisclosed injuries.