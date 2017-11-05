Share story

By
The Associated Press

WEST POINT, Utah (AP) — Davis County Sheriff’s officials say one person is in custody in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in West Point.

The names of the dead man and the suspect weren’t immediately released.

Sheriff’s officials say the body was found early Sunday, but no other information was available.

They say an investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press