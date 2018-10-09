CHILOQUIN, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say one person and two dogs died in a home fire north of Klamath Falls in Chiloquin.

The Herald and News reports firefighters were called to the blaze at about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Chiloquin Fire and Rescue Chief Mike Cook says the home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived but that firefighters were able to get it under control quickly.

Cook says the cause and place of origin of the fire are under investigation as well as the identity of the person who died.

He says firefighters were able to save two dogs.

No further information immediately was available.

___

Information from: Herald and News, http://www.heraldandnews.com