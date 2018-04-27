PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — One of the five men charged in a Marshall County sexual abuse case involving a teenager has been sentenced.
The state attorney general’s office says 26-year-old Luis Maaz was ordered to serve five years in prison for fourth-degree rape and solicitation of a minor.
All five of the suspects accepted plea agreements and pleaded guilty. Sentencing is scheduled next month for 20-year-old Michael Mejilla, 21-year-old Damon Koop, 28-year-old Dustin Purcell and 29-year-old Edgar Ramos.
Court documents say the men were charged for illegal sexual interactions with a girl who was younger than 16.
