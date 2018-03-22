ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — One of five men charged in a double homicide in St. Joseph has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the deaths.

Alexi Martinez-Andino was sentenced Thursday for second-degree conspiracy to commit murder in the July 2016 deaths of 22-year-old Kevin Villegas-Melendez and 25-year-old Raymond Gonzalez-Ortiz.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports prosecutors say the victims were killed in an execution. Investigators found 50 shell casings near the victims’ van, and no evidence that the victims had weapons or fired back at the suspects.

Police say residents near the shooting had to run for cover.

Two other suspects have pleaded guilty to the same charge and are awaiting sentencing. The cases of two other men each charged with two counts of first-degree murder awaiting court hearings.

