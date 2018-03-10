DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A judge has ruled that one of four teenagers will be tried as an adult in a suburban Philadelphia slaying that authorities said stemmed from a botched drug-related robbery.

The (Doylestown) Intelligencer reports that after months of hearings, the Bucks County judge denied a request to transfer the case against 17-year-old Harrison Moss to juvenile court.

Defense attorney Robert Goldman said Friday that he and his client were weighing an appeal while preparing a self-defense case. Goldman called it “a very sad case for everyone involved” but said the facts show that Moss feared for his life.

Authorities allege that Moss and the others plotted to lure 19-year-old Isiah Ramon-Lewis to Kulp Memorial Park in Perkasie in order to rob him in October 2016, but Moss shot and killed him.

