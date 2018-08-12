Share story

By
The Associated Press

BRENHAM, Texas (AP) — One of three women charged in the July 2017 hot-van death of a resident at a Southeast Texas center for people with developmental disabilities has been sentenced to probation.

The Brenham Banner-Press reports that Charlotte Washington was sentenced Thursday after her July 12 guilty plea to injury of a disabled person in the death of Amy Parrish. She had been charged with murder.

Under her plea agreement, Washington was given five years’ probation. A 10-year prison term was suspended.

Authorities say workers at the Brenham State Supported Living Center found the 48-year-old Parrish unresponsive in the van parked outside the center. Brenham is 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Houston.

Former workers Sylvia Platt and Lacreshia Miles still await trial on murder charges . They could face life sentences if convicted.

Information from: Brenham Banner-Press, http://www.brenhambanner.com

