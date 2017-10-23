SHELBURN, Ind. (AP) — One of three people who died in a western Indiana house fire has been identified.
The Sullivan County Coroner’s Office on Monday 60-year-old Patsy Hughes of Shelburn died in the fire Saturday morning.
Two children also were killed, but Coroner Mary Ann Dudley says it could take two weeks to receive the results of DNA testing to positively identify them.
Dudley says all three victims died of smoke inhalation.
Most Read Stories
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- ICE agents arrest man inside Oregon house without warrant
- I-5’s Uncle Sam billboard: 50 years and still ticked off near Chehalis
- Bicyclist sues King County after accident left him quadriplegic
- Instant analysis: Three thoughts from the Seahawks' romp over the Giants at MetLife Stadium
The fire was reported about 3:20 a.m. Saturday along Indiana 48 east of Shelburn, about 80 miles (128 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.