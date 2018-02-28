HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — One of three people suspected in the slaying of a Hastings man has pleaded not guilty.
Court records say 21-year-old Daniel Harden, of Hastings, entered the plea Tuesday in Adams County District Court to charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 26.
Harden and 19-year-old Deante Mullen, of Lincoln, are accused of shooting to death 19-year-old Jose “Joey” Hansen on Sept. 11 during a robbery attempt. Hansen’s body was found by a couple out for a walk. Mullen’s due in court for arraignment Monday.
Mullen’s girlfriend at the time, 21-year-old Katherine Creigh, of Hastings, faces an accessory charge. She’s accused of helping Mullen and Harden avoid arrest after the shooting. Her next hearing is scheduled for April 16.
Most Read Stories
- APNewsBreak: Woman tells police Steve Wynn raped her in '70s
- Liberals outnumber conservatives for first time in Washington state, Gallup poll shows | FYI Guy
- How ‘Hitler’s car’ ended up parked in Medina
- Seattle-area home market was nation’s hottest for 2017 — and cheaper areas from Bellingham to Spokane weren’t far behind
- Washington state lawmakers make speedy move to shield their records from the public