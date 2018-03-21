LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — One of two suspects has pleaded not guilty in the slaying of a Lincoln man.

Lancaster County District Court records show 36-year-old Dominic Aguirre entered the written plea Monday. A trial date hasn’t been set.

Aguirre and 35-year-old Paul Clark have been charged with second-degree murder, kidnapping and related charges in the killing of 35-year-old Phillip Madlock on June 28. Investigators say he was killed over a drug debt. Madlock’s brother had reported him missing July 10.

A hearing is scheduled Wednesday in Clark’s case.