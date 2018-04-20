HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — A coroner has identified one of the two victims of a northern Illinois house fire.

Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said Friday that a female victim of the fire has been identified as 77-year-old Elaine Gassick of Highland Park.

He says a male victim hasn’t been identified yet. The causes of death for both victims also remain pending.

Firefighters discovered the bodies after extinguishing the fire Wednesday morning.

Officials say it appears the fire started in the home’s kitchen but the cause has not been determined yet.