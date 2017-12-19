CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (AP) — One of two men charged in the death of a teenager girl whose remains were found in the crawl space of a vacant New Jersey home has pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that the plea entered Tuesday by Charles Mosley at Cape May Court House includes a recommendation for a 30-year term when he is sentenced in February in the death of 15-year-old Nicole Angstadt.

The paper reported that Mosley acknowledged choking the victim during an argument in the vacant Lower Township home. The seventh-grader’s body was found several weeks after her parents reported her missing in December 2015.

Mosley’s co-defendant, Derrick Powers, is charged with murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit murder and desecrate a body and child endangerment.