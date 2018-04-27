JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One Mississippi county has missed a deadline to send absentee ballots to state residents who are living overseas.
Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says Adams County was the only one of Mississippi’s 82 counties that missed the deadline to mail the absentee ballots 45 days before an election.
Party primaries for the U.S. House and Senate are June 5. That means April 21 was the final day to send absentee ballots to active duty military members or Mississippi citizens living abroad.
Hosemann says Adams County mailed absentee ballots April 23 to four of its residents who are living overseas.
Because of the missed deadline, Hosemann says those four voters will have two extra days — until June 7 — to return their marked ballots.