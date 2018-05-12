NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Lottery officials say someone has a $1 million prize waiting to be claimed.

The winning numbers were purchased at a Casey’s General Store in Nevada for a prize announced April 11.

Iowa Lottery officials and Casey’s employees held a news conference Friday to publicize the unclaimed ticket.

The winner has until April 11, 2019 to claim the prize.

Lottery spokeswoman Mary Neubauer says it’s unusual for such a large prize to be unclaimed for nearly a month.

The Des Moines Register reports Casey’s manager Kim Cochron said people have been coming in asking if there was a winner since the numbers were drawn.

The store will still receive a $1,000 bonus even if the ticket isn’t claimed.

___

