NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Lottery officials say someone has a $1 million prize waiting to be claimed.
The winning numbers were purchased at a Casey’s General Store in Nevada for a prize announced April 11.
Iowa Lottery officials and Casey’s employees held a news conference Friday to publicize the unclaimed ticket.
The winner has until April 11, 2019 to claim the prize.
Lottery spokeswoman Mary Neubauer says it’s unusual for such a large prize to be unclaimed for nearly a month.
The Des Moines Register reports Casey’s manager Kim Cochron said people have been coming in asking if there was a winner since the numbers were drawn.
The store will still receive a $1,000 bonus even if the ticket isn’t claimed.
Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com