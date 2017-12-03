CINCINNATI (AP) — A mosque is donating $1 million to the University of Cincinnati to further a better understanding of the Islamic religion and to address concerns about Islamophobia.
The university will add a titled professorship in Islamic studies after receiving the gift from the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the money originates from Inayat Malik and his wife, Ishrat.
Inayat Malik is a former board chairman of the Islamic Center and was a UC College of Medicine faculty member for 20 years.
The university currently has chairs in Judaic and Catholic studies.
Most Read Stories
- Analysis: TCU's lopsided loss in Big 12 title game gives Huskies hope of a New Year's bowl bid
- GOP may work next on welfare, Medicare, Social Security
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- The big deficits in GOP tax plan aren’t a glitch — they’re the whole point | Danny Westneat
Dean Kenneth Petren says the college will begin a formal search to find a renowned scholar to fill the chair.
___
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com