CINCINNATI (AP) — A mosque is donating $1 million to the University of Cincinnati to further a better understanding of the Islamic religion and to address concerns about Islamophobia.

The university will add a titled professorship in Islamic studies after receiving the gift from the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the money originates from Inayat Malik and his wife, Ishrat.

Inayat Malik is a former board chairman of the Islamic Center and was a UC College of Medicine faculty member for 20 years.

The university currently has chairs in Judaic and Catholic studies.

Dean Kenneth Petren says the college will begin a formal search to find a renowned scholar to fill the chair.

