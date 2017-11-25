EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Bond is $1 million bond for the suspect in a shooting outside a south Arkansas nightclub that killed one man and wounded another.

The El Dorado News-Times reports that bond was set for 44-year-old Corey Tate of El Dorado during his first court appearance on Wednesday on first-degree murder, attempted murder and weapons charges.

Tate said only that he will not flee if he is released on bail.

Tate is charged in the Sunday night shooting death of 32-year-old Brandon Sanders and the wounding of a second man in the parking lot of The Brick House in El Dorado. Police say the second man remains hospitalized in undisclosed condition.

Police say the shooting followed a fight that began inside the nightclub and spilled into the parking lot.

