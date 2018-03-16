TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation say a man has been wounded by police when officers were trying to serve a warrant.
A news release from TBI says officers from the Tullahoma Police Department went to the home of 47-year-old James Bradford Shelton on Friday to serve a warrant but that he wouldn’t comply. Police said an officer reportedly deployed a stun gun unsuccessfully.
The TBI says the situation escalated, and at least one officer fired, hitting Shelton in the arm.
Shelton has been hospitalized, but police didn’t provide his condition. The TBI said no officers appear to have been injured.
