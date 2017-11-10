WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man wearing a white bunny mask and another man whose face was covered with a bandanna are accused of stealing about $600 from a Wichita bakery.
Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson says the men fled on foot Wednesday after robbing Kneaders Bakery & Cafe. The Wichita Eagle reports that both men are thought to be about 25 years old. Each man also wore a black jacket and gloves.
Anyone with information is urged to call police.
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com