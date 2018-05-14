DE SOTO, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have rescued one man from the Kansas River and are searching for another.

WDAF-TV reports that crews were call around 5 p.m. Sunday to a boat ramp at Roverfest Park in De Soto, which is about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) west of Kansas City, Missouri.

Police say two men were swimming with family along a sand bar. One of the men was found downstream and was able to be rescued. He is now in stable condition.

Todd Maxton, the interim chief of with Johnson County’s Northwest Consolidated Fire District, says the search for the other man was suspended as darkness fell. Several departments had helped with the search, including a Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter crew.

