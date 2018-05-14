DE SOTO, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have rescued one man from the Kansas River and are searching for another.
WDAF-TV reports that crews were call around 5 p.m. Sunday to a boat ramp at Roverfest Park in De Soto, which is about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) west of Kansas City, Missouri.
Police say two men were swimming with family along a sand bar. One of the men was found downstream and was able to be rescued. He is now in stable condition.
Todd Maxton, the interim chief of with Johnson County’s Northwest Consolidated Fire District, says the search for the other man was suspended as darkness fell. Several departments had helped with the search, including a Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter crew.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- What the royal bride-to-be means to black Londoners
- Mormon church: Intruder causes damage in St. George Temple.
- In Cuba, the great American tourism boom goes bust
___
Information from: WDAF-TV, http://www.wdaftv4.com