PARIS (AP) — French authorities say one man has been killed and another person has been seriously wounded in a fairground ride accident in a small town north of Lyon.
The Rhone prefecture said three other people were slightly injured after the ride collapsed Saturday afternoon in Neuville-sur-Saone. The prefecture wouldn’t provide details on the identities or the ages of the victims.
The ride was composed of three rotating axis with baskets carrying people in pairs. Laurent Buffard, deputy mayor of Neuville-sur-Saone, told BFM television that one of the axis somehow hit the ground.
An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Autopsy disputes police account of fatal Sacramento shooting VIEW
- Young people run from Trump in new AP-NORC poll
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- How Trump got to 'yes' on the biggest purge of Russian spies in U.S. history
- Trump loses a trusted aide, White House anxiety lingers