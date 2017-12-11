PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials say one man drowned while another man made it to safety after a boating accident.
KATC-TV reports that Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating Friday’s accident on Little Bayou Pigeon in Iberia Parish in which 48-year-old Malcolm Perera was killed.
Agents say Perera lost control of the boat, causing both men to be ejected into the water. His passenger made it to shore and found an abandoned camp, and was able to flag down a passing boat about 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
A spokesman for the department says Perera was found near the capsized boat about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Agents say neither man was wearing flotation devices. Further details have not been released.
Information from: KATC-TV, http://katc.com