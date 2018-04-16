SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one man has been killed and another wounded in a shooting in Sedalia.
The Sedalia Democrat reports that the shooting happened early Sunday. Sedalia police identified the victim in a news release as 42-year-old Maurice Harper Sr. Police say the surviving victim was taken to a Sedalia hospital in a private vehicle. He was in stable condition there before he was transferred to a larger Columbia hospital.
The person who initially reported the shooting said a stranger came to his door and asked him to call 911.
Harper had been scheduled to go on trial next week on charges that he helped hide someone after a 2016 shooting in which a man and woman were injured.
A suspect in Harper’s death hasn’t been identified.
