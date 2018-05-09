MESA, Ariz. (AP) — One man is dead and another injured after U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents were involved in a shooting in Mesa.

Police say Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agents were working a narcotics investigation Tuesday and met two suspects.

They say 23-year-old Giovanny Leon pulled a handgun out and attempted to rob an agent.

The special agent fired his weapon.

Additional agents arrived and also shot at Leon, who was still pointing his weapon at them.

Police say Leon was killed and 18-year-old Carlos Casillas-Mendoza was wounded and taken into custody.

Casillas-Mendoza is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder under the felony murder rule along with one count of armed robbery and aggravated robbery.

No Mesa police or ICE agents were injured in the incident.