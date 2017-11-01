PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — One man was killed and another injured in a Halloween night shooting in Providence.

Police say the 28-year-old deceased victim was found in a car with out-of-state plates on Nicholas Brown Yard at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A stray bullet also struck a 33-year-old man in a nearby apartment. He was taken to the hospital. The victims likely did not know each other.

Maj. David Lapatin says the dead victim was known to police and the shooting may be gang-related.

No names were immediately released and no arrests had been announced.

The death was the city’s seventh homicide of the year.