JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are looking for two suspects after one man was fatally shot and another was wounded in Joplin.

The Joplin Globe reports that police say 47-year-old Sean Harris was found shot Sunday night in the front part of an apartment complex. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Another man arrived at a hospital around the same time in a private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Warrants have been issued for two men. The warrants are for first-degree murder, two counts each of second-degree assault and three counts each of armed criminal action.

