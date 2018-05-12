NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police are investigating a motorcycle crash that has left one man dead.
The Hour reports State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 95 in Norwalk shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday.
The three-vehicle crash involved a box truck, Honda Pilot and a motorcycle driven by 30-year-old Alonzo Tribble of Stratford, who died of his injuries on the scene.
Police say Tribble lost control of the motorcycle. The occupants of the other two vehicles did not report injuries.
Information from: The Hour, http://www.thehour.com