THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police say one man has died and another was slightly injured as they attempted to climb Mount Olympus, Greece’s highest mountain.
The accident happened Saturday afternoon about 2,000 meters (6,580 feet) high. The two men were headed for a refuge slightly higher up the 2,917-meter (9,570-foot) mountain when both slipped and fell down a ravine.
The fire service said one climber, a 26-year-old Greek man, fell 200 meters (660 feet) and was unresponsive when he was recovered and evacuated by helicopter. He died before reaching the hospital.
His companion, a 25-year-old man, didn’t fall as deeply and only has slight injuries.
Most Read Stories
- Judge orders Whole Foods to reopen shuttered Bellevue Square 365 store
- ‘I just wanted off the plane’: Sexual assaults often unreported by airlines, so Seattle woman starts campaign
- Frederick Darren Berg, mastermind of Washington state's biggest Ponzi scheme, escapes from California prison
- Amazon wants a key to your house. I did it. I regretted it.
- The Mariners' quest falls short: Shohei Ohtani signs with the Angels
The fire service said the mountain trail was packed with icy snow due to low temperatures.