GREER, S.C. (AP) — One man has died after a fight at a hotel in South Carolina.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a 25-year-old man died after the fight around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a hotel in Greer. The man’s name has not been released. Deputy Coroner Kent Dill said the man went into cardiac arrest at the hotel and was pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office and Greer police are investigating. No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.

Dill says an autopsy will be performed Wednesday.

The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.