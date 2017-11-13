FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Police say one man is dead after what’s being described by investigators as an “officer-involved shooting” in Massachusetts.
Fall River police responded to a city industrial park for reports of “loud bangs and smoking cars” at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday.
A fire department spokesman says a 24-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Several minutes later, police responded to a disturbance at Charlton Memorial Hospital and arrested five people on disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace charges. Police say the shooting and the hospital disturbance are connected.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Cougars rise past Huskies to No. 15 in AP poll 2 weeks ahead of Apple Cup clash
- Boeing wins big 787 deal at Dubai Air Show, delivering surprising early blow to Airbus
- Driver killed in crash at South Carolina speedway
No names were released.
The Bristol district attorney’s office has not responded to requests for information.