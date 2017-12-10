LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say one man is dead and other injured after a shooting near U.S. Highway 95 in Las Vegas.
Metro police say the incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
They say two men in their 20s each shot three times.
Both were rushed to hospitals, where one of the men died of his wounds.
Police didn’t immediately release the names of the men who were shot.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear, but police say they have a description of the shooter.
Police are going through surveillance footage from neighbors to identify the suspect.