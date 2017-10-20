SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 27-year-old man found shot in the chest at a Springfield laundromat has died.

Officers responded to the Laundromax on Boston Road just before 8 p.m. Thursday. They brought the victim to the hospital where he later died.

His name was not immediately made public.

There have been no arrests but police say it was not a random shooting.

The shooting was the city’s 14th homicide of the year.