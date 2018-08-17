NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say one person has died and three others are hospitalized with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a New York City building housing a deli and apartments.
The blaze broke out around 6 a.m. Friday in a corner building on Buffalo Street in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood.
Official say four people were been taken to hospitals, where a woman died from her injuries. The three others are reported in critical condition. Five other people, including three firefighters, suffered minor injuries.
The fire started in a four-story building with a deli on the ground floor and apartments on the upper floors. Fire officials say the blaze apparently started in the deli, which was closed at the time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.