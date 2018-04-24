ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — One man has died and another man has been injured in a weekend shooting in western North Carolina.

Media outlets reported the shooting happened in Asheville around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The dead man was 21-year-old Devon Jervay Harvin of Asheville.

Another 21-yearold man was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment. The man’s name has not been released. Police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse said the man was in stable condition.

No arrests have been reported although they did take a .22-caliber handgun from the scene. Hallingse would not talk about a possible motive.

It’s the eighth homicide in Asheville this year. There were seven homicides in Asheville during 2017.