CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — One person has died in a home fire in North Carolina’s largest city.
The Charlotte Fire Department says the fire was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday.
The victim’s name has not been released yet.
Fire department officials estimated damage to the home at about $100.000.
It took about two dozen firefighters about 20 minutes to control the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.