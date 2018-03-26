CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — One person has died in a home fire in North Carolina’s largest city.

The Charlotte Fire Department says the fire was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday.

The victim’s name has not been released yet.

Fire department officials estimated damage to the home at about $100.000.

It took about two dozen firefighters about 20 minutes to control the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.