GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Highway Patrol says one person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Roosevelt County.
The patrol says the crash occurred about 1 p.m. Monday on U.S. 2 near Bainville.
The Great Falls Tribune reports that name of the victim was not immediately released.
The patrol says a vehicle was stopped in the eastbound lane on US Highway 2, waiting to turn onto Highway 405 when a second vehicle crashed into it.
Most Read Stories
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Double-whammy of storms takes life of mother, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
- Seahawks bring back Byron Maxwell to help replace Richard Sherman at cornerback
The driver of the second vehicle was killed.
The driver of the rear-ended vehicle was not seriously injured.
___
Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com