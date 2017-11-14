GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Highway Patrol says one person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Roosevelt County.

The patrol says the crash occurred about 1 p.m. Monday on U.S. 2 near Bainville.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that name of the victim was not immediately released.

The patrol says a vehicle was stopped in the eastbound lane on US Highway 2, waiting to turn onto Highway 405 when a second vehicle crashed into it.

The driver of the second vehicle was killed.

The driver of the rear-ended vehicle was not seriously injured.

