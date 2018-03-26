BOSTON (AP) — Boston police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the city.
Officers responded to a call about the stabbing at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood.
Police in a statement say they found a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The victim’s name has not been made public.
No arrests have been announced.
It was the city’s 10th homicide of the year.
Police have not released any additional details and are asking anyone with information about the killing to contact them.