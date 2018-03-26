COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One man has been killed and at least one other person has been hurt in a weekend shooting in South Carolina.
Local media outlets reported that Columbia police officers were called to a shooting around 9 p.m. Sunday.
Police are trying to determine if two other people who showed up at a hospital are related to the shooting.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said the dead man was 30-year-old Cory Cornelius Jenkins.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Diplomats ousted: US, Europe punish Russia over spy case VIEW
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
Officers who responded to the shooting scene found a 64-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the arm. His name has not been released.
Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made.