COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One man has been killed and at least one other person has been hurt in a weekend shooting in South Carolina.

Local media outlets reported that Columbia police officers were called to a shooting around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police are trying to determine if two other people who showed up at a hospital are related to the shooting.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said the dead man was 30-year-old Cory Cornelius Jenkins.

Officers who responded to the shooting scene found a 64-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the arm. His name has not been released.

Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made.