NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a driver trying to parallel park on a New York City street lost control of his van and struck a crowd of pedestrians, killing one person and injuring six others.
It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday in Manhattan’s Chinatown.
Police say the injured pedestrians were hospitalized, including one in critical condition.
The exact circumstances are being investigated. Police say the driver remained at the scene.
