SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — The Florida National Guard says one soldier has been killed and five others injured in a three vehicle collision.
The Guard said in a news release that the crash happened Friday near Sebring.
The release says the soldiers were driving palletized load systems — heavy cargo vehicles similar to tractor-trailers — when they collided. No civilian vehicles were involved.
The cause of the collision is being investigated.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon names 20 finalists in search for HQ2
- Take it from me, WSU athlete's death is a reminder that help is available | Matt Calkins WATCH
- What to make of the Seahawks' hiring of Mike Solari? Walter Jones and Damon Huard weigh in
- What you need to know about Seattle's Women’s March, related events
- Whitman County Coroner officially rules WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death a suicide
Maj. Gen. Michael A Calhoun, the adjutant general of Florida, said in the statement that his heart goes out to the dead soldier’s family.