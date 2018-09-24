BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities say one person has died in a weekend shooting that also left four others wounded.
Bakersfield police say in a statement officers responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday and found that the people had been shot in a residential neighborhood of the city north of Los Angeles.
Officials say one man later died. A woman was hospitalized in critical condition with serious injuries. Three others suffered wounds that are not life-threatening.
Investigators have not released any information about suspects or a possible motive.
