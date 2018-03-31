LINDENHURST, N.Y. (AP) — Police say one man was fatally shot and four others were injured when a bar fight on Long Island turned deadly.
Suffolk County police say the fight started inside a bar called 105 Grados in Lindenhurst shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday.
They say two men were shot and three were stabbed during the brawl.
Shooting victim Herminio Torres, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Autopsy disputes police account of fatal Sacramento shooting VIEW
- Young people run from Trump in new AP-NORC poll
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Trump urged to get tougher on Russia policy
- How Trump got to 'yes' on the biggest purge of Russian spies in U.S. history
Police say the four other victims were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
The investigation is continuing.